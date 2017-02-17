President Trump's visit to Boeing SC follows some controversy with company

President Donald Trump is listed as the first speaker at Boeing South Carolina's 787-10 rollout event, set for Friday at 12:30 p.m.

The 787-10 at the Boeing plant in North Charleston (Courtesy: Boeing/ Twitter)

Today President Donald Trump makes an historic visit to the Palmetto State. He will be in North Charleston as Boeing unveils its new 787-10 Dreamliner plane.

At about noon, President Trump is expected to enter the doors at Boeing. He is the first sitting president to visit the North Charleston Boeing plant.

This is Trump's first visit to South Carolina since winning the Republican Presidential Primary last year.

Friday morning, the President sent this tweet:

Going to Charleston, South Carolina, in order to spend time with Boeing and talk jobs! Look forward to it. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said this visit has been months in the making. He said the President is looking forward to seeing the new Dreamliner plane, which is made exclusively in Charleston.

The jet is still in production, but there have been nearly 150 orders for it across the globe. The third and largest Dreamliner will be tested later this year and be delivered to customers in 2018.

The 787-10 can carry 330 passengers, 14 percent more than the 787-9. The jet also can carry 15 percent more cargo and is 10 percent more efficient in fuel and emissions.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster will also be there today.

As the President's visit comes two days after workers at Boeing SC voted against unionizing, there is some curiosity about his remarks. He is the first speaker at the unveiling ceremony.

Trump also criticized the company in the past about production costs and even called for canceling its contract to build the next generation of Air Force One. He tweeted back on December 6th, about the deal saying, "costs are out of control,more than 4 billion, cancel order."

However, later in December, Trump also took to Twitter to call for Boeing to "price-out" fighter jets to help cut down military costs. Boeing responded on Twitter: "Ready to work with Donald Trump's administration to affordably meet U.S. military requirements."

On another note, also scheduled to speak is Rev. Eric Manning, pastor of Emanuel AME Church, who lost nine parishioners in a mass shooting during Bible study in 2015.

