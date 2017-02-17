Great weekend ahead

Get set for a great stretch of fabulous weather, especially for February! High pressure will keep us warm and dry today and much of Saturday.

A quick developing Low pressure system will move from the Gulf to off the coast Saturday into Sunday. There will be just enough moisture to squeeze out an isolated shower Saturday night/Sunday morning. The Low will exit and we are back to dry conditions and warm temperatures. Well above normal temps will continue into next week.



The next system to head our way might be on Thursday. Each model run --I’ve looked at four different models with this thing -- each tell a different story on how the system forms and where it’s going. My feeling, as of this morning, is this system will have some affect on us by Thursday. I can see where the models get confused with its development, so I’m going to let this flesh out over the next 48 hours then make a more definitive long term forecast.



Today: Mostly sunny, highs lower 70s



Saturday: Partly cloudy, warm, 20% chance of showers late, highs middle 70s



Sunday: Partly cloudy, 20% chance of showers early in the day, warm, highs middle 70s



Monday: Mostly sunny, breezy and warm, highs middle 70s.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.