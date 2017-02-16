Students welcome lawmakers, community for candid talk about dating violence

The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>
Report: Trump tells Russian visitors his firing of 'nut job' Comey as FBI director took off the pressure he was feeling from investigation.More >>
President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism.More >>
President Donald Trump is using the nation that is home to Islam's holiest site as a backdrop to call for Muslim unity in the fight against terrorism.More >>
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
The final shows of what was billed as "The Greatest Show on Earth" are being held at the Nassau Coliseum outside New York City.More >>
The final shows of what was billed as "The Greatest Show on Earth" are being held at the Nassau Coliseum outside New York City.More >>
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they've located a missing woman with Alzheimer's Saturday evening.More >>
The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office says they've located a missing woman with Alzheimer's Saturday evening.More >>
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.More >>
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.More >>
Both Sunday and Monday have been labeled as an ‘Alert Days’ with storms expected to develop in the Midlands Sunday afternoon.More >>
Both Sunday and Monday have been labeled as an ‘Alert Days’ with storms expected to develop in the Midlands Sunday afternoon.More >>
Hundreds of people made their way to the Convention Center Saturday for the 20th annual Black Business Expo.More >>
Hundreds of people made their way to the Convention Center Saturday for the 20th annual Black Business Expo.More >>
South Carolina native and radio personality Charlamagne tha God was honored with his very own key to the city of Columbia on Saturday.More >>
South Carolina native and radio personality Charlamagne tha God was honored with his very own key to the city of Columbia on Saturday.More >>