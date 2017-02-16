Students welcome lawmakers, community for candid talk about dating violence

Ridge View High School students like Tierra King are trying to do something big.

"It's amazing. Ever since I was small, I've always been interested in making a change, and I've always talked about wanting to change something in the community,” King said.

King, along with her teachers and other students in the Scholars Symposium at Ridge View, are hoping to put a stop to teen dating violence. On Thursday, she joined dozens to talk about how to stop it.

"Sierra Landry – she passed away in 2013, and just last year, Deanndra Roach passed away,” she said.

"On Jan. 29, 2016, our daughter, Deanndra Roach, got off work and went to meet with her ex-boyfriend, and he ambushed her and shot and killed her and left her on Farrow Road,” added David Roach.

Roach and his wife said their daughter was fell victim to teen dating violence just last year. He was also there to talk about solutions, and he said he likes what he's heard from Senator Mia McLeod (D-Richland) who's working on a bill.

The bill includes an education component, but it would also allow teens easier access to orders of protection.



"It'll give them another avenue or at least another choice to consider when they are faced with some hard decisions,” Roach said.



A similar bill did not pass in the previous session, but Senator McLeod is optimistic this time around. Students at Ridge View are ready to help convince others that the bill needs to pass.

"For someone my age, I wouldn't be able to get an Order of Protection,” said King. “There are many teenagers who are sometimes in relationships that their parents don't know about, and it's violent, and it's scary for them, and they don't want to talk to their parents about it, but they want to go, you know, and protect themselves, but they can't."



Under the legislation, parents of those teens would ultimately be notified once the order is issued.

Senator McLeod, a Democrat, is teaming up with Republican Senator Katrina Shealy on the bill. McLeod hopes it'll get a hearing soon.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.