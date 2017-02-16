State senator: Groups 'complicated' disturbing schools bill with amendment

A bill State Sen. Mia McLeod has filed, as a result of the 2015 Spring Valley incident, would drastically change the "disturbing schools" law.

The bill's language would generally limit school resource officers to arresting people who are not students and are disturbing schools by fighting, loitering, making threats, etc.

The law, as written in the South Carolina code of Laws, reads:

SECTION 16-17-420. Disturbing schools; summary court jurisdiction.



(A) It shall be unlawful:



(1) for any person wilfully or unnecessarily (a) to interfere with or to disturb in any way or in any place the students or teachers of any school or college in this State, (b) to loiter about such school or college premises or (c) to act in an obnoxious manner thereon; or

(2) for any person to (a) enter upon any such school or college premises or (b) loiter around the premises, except on business, without the permission of the principal or president in charge.

She says the law, right now, is too vague and used differently from district to district.

Sen. McCleod says that an amendment was added to her bill Wednesday that would still allow SRO's to arrest students if a student continues to misbehave after a teacher tells them not to.

"Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Association and the Prosecution Commission had some issues with it again and really complicated, I think, the bill even more," McCleod said.

McLeod says she won't vote for her own bill with that new amendment. But, she's hoping to work out the issues in the coming weeks.

