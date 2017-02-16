61-year-old with lengthy record leads deputy on car chase

Charles Blanding faces a myriad of traffic violations such as his second offense of driving under suspension. (Source: WISTV)

A 61-year-old Lugoff man led a Kershaw County deputy on a vehicle chase through a wooded area in Elgin before being arrested.

Deputies say just before noon Blanding was seen by an off-duty deputy stealing industrial grade tarps from an 18 wheeler flatbed truck that was parked in Elgin. The off-duty officer followed Blanding as he contacted the Kershaw County 911 dispatch.

An on-duty deputy caught up with Blanding and attempted to stop him. Blanding fled and led the deputy on a vehicle chase before crashing into a tree on a 4-wheeler trail in the woods. He then attempted to flee on foot but the deputy was able to catch him after chasing him about 400 yards.

Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews said this is not the first time Blanding has been in this type of scenario. In 2002 he led a Kershaw deputy in a vehicle chase that ended in Richland County. Blanding fled on foot after that chase as well and got into a struggle with the deputy. He was able to get the deputy’s gun and escaped arrest at that time.

Blanding has a lengthy criminal record. He has been previously arrested for multiple crimes including grand larceny, criminal domestic violence, assault and battery with intent to kill.

He is being held in the Kershaw County Detention Center.

