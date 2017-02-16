PHOTO: Man in wheelchair ecstatic in birth announcement photo shoot

'It still works!" He says with a big smile. (Source: Kayla Duffin Photography)

AMHERST, OH (WIS) - This viral photo has both fatherhood goals and manhood goals in check.

Amanda Diesen and Todd Krieg just got engaged. The happy couple also recently announced in a photo shoot that they are expecting their first child. The latter was done is a hilariously clever way, seeing as Krieg is paralyzed from the chest down.

The couple met in 2014 after Krieg was injured in a dirt bike crash in California. Diesen was working as a paralysis recover center therapist and their relationship developed from there, according to a wedding contest website attributed to the couple.

It turns out, the Jan. 22 pregnancy photo shoot was also used as his way to propose. Doctors told the couple that it would be impossible for the couple to conceive due to his injury.

A friend of the couple posted the photo to Reddit on Wednesday with the line, "I hear Reddit likes to seeing paraplegics defy the odds..."

And the photo became incredibly popular, with a number of "atta boys" and other paraplegics sharing similar stories.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

