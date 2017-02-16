Deputies led on chase through Summit neighborhood

Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 43-year-old man who they say led them on a short chase through the Summit neighborhood in Northeast Richland County.

Sheriff's department spokesperson Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis said the incident happened around 12 p.m. after deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle.

Jackamonis said the driver of that car was chased all the way into Hidden Pines and Summit Ridge before the car crashed into a tree.

The driver, identified as Gregory Samuels, was charged with driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.

No injuries were reported.

