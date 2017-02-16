Camden armed robbery caught on camera, victim speaks out

A suspect is in jail after being charged in two separate armed robberies in Camden, including one on that happened in broad daylight on Wednesday.

Surveillance video captured shows us the man who used a gun to rob Cash Man Jewelry & Pawn on Lyttleton Road.

A family owner, Michael Truesdale, said in the 20 years his family has owned the business they never thought they’d become a victim of a recent spike in crime. Just recently he started posting signs that read no loitering, no hoodies, pull up your pants.

“We put that sign up because of him,” Truesdale said. “He came in last week and asked if we had ever been robbed. He then asked if I had heard about the armed robbery at Young's.”

He said the same guy kept showing up to his business asking suspicious questions. Following that he installed new surveillance cameras inside and outside of his business.

What he didn’t know is just how handy it would be. Video captured during Wednesday’s armed robbery shows a man sitting outside of the business.

Truesdale says he keeping an eye on him from inside. “He was acting suspicious, he pulled something out and started wrapping it up in a rag, I was looking at it on security.”

The owner said he sat in a chair for about 5 minutes before he got up and decided to make a run for it. That’s when the owner said he entered the business with a gun drawn.

“He asked for the money and I opened up the drawer and said there it is,” said Truesdale.

Camden police said later that day, they arrested 19-year-old Lee Otis Jr. Wise. He’s also suspected of a second armed robbery that took place Feb. 11 at Camden Seafood.

