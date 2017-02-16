Man arrested with Winnie the Pooh-shaped ecstasy, other drugs

A Lancaster County man was arrested in Columbia with drugs in his possession, including a number of ecstasy pills shaped like Winnie the Pooh.

Columbia Police responded to a disturbance call at the S-Mart, located at 321 Greystone Boulevard around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, police made contact with Adis Glen Crawford III, 41. Police noticed the smell of marijuana coming from Crawford's vehicle. Police tried to search Crawford, but he ran away and was later captured.

A search of Crawford's pockets found hash oil, marijuana, and nearly 50 multi-colored ecstasy pills shaped like Winnie the Pooh. A handgun was also found in Crawford's car.

He was arrested and charged with ecstasy possession with the intent to distribute, hash oil possession, marijuana possession, and resisting arrest. All of the items were seized and submitted as evidence in the CPD property room.

Crawford remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center under a $150,000 personal recognizance bond for the ecstasy pills and a $1,702 bond for the hash oil.

