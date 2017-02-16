State House representative resigns to run for Rep. Mick Mulvaney's seat

Rep. Ralph Norman is now seeking Rep. Mick Mulvaney's seat in Congress. (Source: Twitter)

A South Carolina State House representative has tendered his resignation to seek the Congressional seat just vacated by Rep. Mick Mulvaney.

District 48 Rep. Ralph Norman submitted his resignation letter to Speaker of the House Jay Lucas on Thursday. The brief letter said Norman's resignation was effective on Feb. 16.

"It has been my pleasure serving the people of House District No. 48," the letter said.

Norman is seeking the Fifth District Congressional seat now empty after the U.S. Senate voted to confirm Mulvaney as director of the Office on Management and Budget on Thursday.

Norman joins an already crowded race to fill the seat. He joins five other Republicans seeking the nomination to fill Mulvaney's seat.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.