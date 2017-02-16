Man, 26, slammed with 15 charges in child porn case

A 26-year-old Richland County man has been hit with 15 charges related to downloading child pornography on the internet, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Quinton Taeshaun McClendon has been charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

McClendon, according to investigators, downloaded and distributed child pornography on the internet.

McClendon was arrested on Feb. 15.

