Deputies release photos of vehicles wanted in connection to theft

Surveillance photos have been released of vehicles investigators believe are connected to a theft from a hotel parking lot in Clarendon County.

Deputies with the Clarendon County Sheriff's Office say on February 6, a trailer and lawn mower were stolen from the Hampton Inn in Manning. Video surveillance cameras at the hotel captured images of the vehicles connected to the theft.

Investigators say someone in a black Nissan Maxima met with someone in a two-toned, red over tan, Ford F-150 behind a restaurant nearby. The people got into the pickup truck and drove to the hotel where they stole a trailer and a lawn mower. Investigators say the lawn mower was unloaded at a Manning John Deere dealership and a tractor was stolen.

Surveillance photos of the vehicles are attached to this story.

If you recognize these vehicles, or know anything about the theft, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC. text your tip to CRIMES (274637) and begin the text with TIPSC or visit our website at www.crimestopperssc.com.

