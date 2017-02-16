Lexington Medical Center is hiring nurses - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Lexington Medical Center is hiring nurses

(Source: Lexington Medical Center) (Source: Lexington Medical Center)
LEXINGTON, SC (WIS) -

Calling all RNs!

Lexington Medical Center is hiring experienced, full-time nurses to join the hospital’s Emergency department -- the busiest ER in South Carolina, treating more than 100,000 patients each year. 

Visit lexmed.com/careers/nurses/inspired for details and to apply.

