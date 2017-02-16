Lexington Medical Center is hiring nurses

Calling all RNs!
Lexington Medical Center is hiring experienced, full-time nurses to join the hospital’s Emergency department -- the busiest ER in South Carolina, treating more than 100,000 patients each year.
Visit lexmed.com/careers/nurses/inspired for details and to apply.
Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.
1111 Bull St.
Columbia, SC 29201
(803) 799-1010
publicfile@wistv.com
(803) 799-1010Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.