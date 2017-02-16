Funeral services announced for S.C. Rep. Joe Neal

Neal's desk in the SC House chamber draped in mourning (Source: WIS)

Funeral and memorial services have been announced for South Carolina State Representative Joseph Neal, who passed away earlier this week.

Neal was 66 years old.

A memorial service is Sunday, February 19 at Calvary Baptist Church, 130 Walnut Street, Chester, SC, at 2:30 p.m.

On Monday public viewing begins at 11:30 a.m. at First Nazareth Baptist Church, 2351 Gervais Street, Columbia. The funeral is at 1 p.m. He will be buried at St. John Baptist Church in Hopkins.

Christopher King's Funeral Home in Chester is handling funeral arrangements. Click here to sign the condolence book.

Neal served in the South Carolina House of Representatives for more than two decades.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.