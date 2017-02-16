Former SC labor, DHEC leader not selected for Trump cabinet

The former director of the two South Carolina state agencies was on a list of candidates for Secretary of Labor but President Donald Trump did not select her for the position.

According to Bloomberg News, citing an unnamed White House official, Catherine Templeton was on a list of potential candidates including former National Labor Relations Board members R. Alexander Acosta and Peter Kirsanow and Michigan State University assistant professor Joseph Guzman.

Thursday President Trump announced Acosta as labor secretary.

The news of a new labor pick comes after Hardees and Carl's Jr. CEO Andrew Puzder removed his name from consideration to lead the U.S. Department of Labor.

Templeton was appointed the Director of Labor, Licensing, and Regulation by Governor Haley in 2010. In 2012, she took over the Department of Health and Environmental Control, a position she held until she resigned in 2015.

In the private sector, she served as a labor attorney who specialized in fighting unions.

Templeton also was under consideration to fill the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by Jim DeMint. That position was eventually given to Tim Scott.

If she had been picked and confirmed by the Senate, Templeton would have joined former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who was picked as the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, as another member of Trump's cabinet.

