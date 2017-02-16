Columbia Metro Airport traffic growth means lower fares

Last year, officials at Columbia Metropolitan Airport report more than 1 million people traveled through the facility.

This number is a reflection of the growth airport officials say they've seen over the past five years. During that time there has been a 12 percent increase in the number of people booking flights out of CAE.

Airport officials say because of the growth, they've been able to offer airfare at lower prices -- 11% lower and they're expected to fall. The airport credits that increase to larger aircraft and military and corporate travelers.

Passengers say they didn't realize there had been that much growth at CAE

"It's surprising that it's that many people. It's a convenient airport always quick to get through," said Larry Doong of Columbia.

"I'm originally from Atlanta, so traffic-wise this would be considered noting," said Cody Davis. "It wouldn't even be considered a slow day in Atlanta."

Airport officials hope this growth will continue. The airport is being remodeled in hopes of bringing in even more traffic. And the airport is working to add more direct flights, such as one-ways from Columbia to parts of Florida.

But with a possible shortage pilots, airport officials believe they're in a position to weather similar threats and continue to grow. They are working on getting a low-cost carrier to CAE.

