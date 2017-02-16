Sunshine into the weekend

We'll have wall to wall sunshine Thursday as high pressure takes hold of the forecast over the next few days.

A quick-forming -- and moving --area of Low pressure will give us a slight chance of isolated showers late Saturday early Sunday morning as the Low forms in the Gulf and moves off our coast then out to sea by Sunday night.



Temperatures over the next few days will rise to near 70° to the lower 70s by Sunday. We'll be in the middle to upper 70s next week!

