Police ask for help identifying man who robbed Subway

Officers with the Columbia Police Department are asking help identifying a man who robbed a local restaurant at knifepoint.

Officers described the man as being approximately 5’6″ and weighing 230 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, green toboggan hat, and light-colored blue jeans. Surveillance photos of the man are attached to this story.

The man was armed with a knife and demanded money from a Subway at 2108 Devine Street. The armed robbery happened just before 3 a.m. on Friday, February 10. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

