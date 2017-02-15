Police ask for help identifying man who robbed Subway

Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
Deputy Interior Minister Ali Asghar Ahmadi told journalists earlier in the day that more than 40 million Iranians voted in Friday's election. That puts turnout above 70 percent.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Trump opens his first trip abroad since taking office, visiting Saudi Arabia as he tries to build stronger partnerships to combat terrorism.More >>
Researchers say helping older adults maintain orderly homes may help their psychological and physical well-being.More >>
Researchers say helping older adults maintain orderly homes may help their psychological and physical well-being.More >>
NAACP president to leave office as civil rights group undertakes changes in mission and goals.More >>
NAACP president to leave office as civil rights group undertakes changes in mission and goals.More >>
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.More >>
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
For nearly a week now the city of West Columbia has been using a pretty creative way to get ideas from the public.More >>
For nearly a week now the city of West Columbia has been using a pretty creative way to get ideas from the public.More >>
A teen was shot following a possible altercation on Lorick Circle Friday evening.More >>
A teen was shot following a possible altercation on Lorick Circle Friday evening.More >>