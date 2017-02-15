Gov. McMaster in new role: 'We can do even more'

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster sat down with WIS Wednesday for his first one-on-one interview since taking over for now-U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley.

The governor says he has yet to move all of his stuff into his office at the State House and for that matter, he hasn't even started transitioning into his new home at the Governor's Mansion. But it's not like being in those places was something he'd never thought about.

It's been more than three weeks since he took the oath to fill the unexpired term of predecessor Nikki Haley, and Governor McMaster is still settling in. He is finally in the office he failed to win seven years ago.

“The challenges that we've had for years are still with us,” Governor McMaster said. “I've seen reports from back in the McNair administration that was addressing a lot of the same problems that we have now. Some of them we've made great progress and we've had enormous economic growth which has really been a dramatic change agent for our state. But we can do even more.”

McMaster already has one advantage that eluded Haley as she began her first term - a long history of working with lawmakers from both parties.

“It's just great. I've worked with them for years, the leaders and even some of the new members. When I was in the Attorney General's office we got a lot done in the legislature and of course presiding over the senate I've gotten to know a lot of the senators I did not know very well, got to know them a lot better. And we've had a lot of conferences sitting right here in these chairs since I've been at this desk,” McMaster explained.

McMaster now faces a couple of major challenges. One of which was avoided on Wednesday with Boeing workers out of North Charleston deciding not to unionize. The governor expressed that it would have been a mistake if the workers would have voted to unionize and would have created problems for South Carolina’s economic development.

“I don't believe that we need that layer of union participation in South Carolina. Certainly, we don't need it in the Boeing company in Charleston. I made a statement to that effect some time ago,” Governor McMaster expressed.

The governor is also doubling down on his statement that he does not want to raise taxes on anything including the gas tax for roads unless he has no choice. He says a lot of the $600 million currently generated by gas taxes is used for purposes other than to road repairs.

The governor also weighed in on the sudden death of Representative Joe Neal saying Neal was a good man, didn't have an enemy and said it's a "tragedy he's not with us."

