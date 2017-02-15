4-year-old killed in crash remembered by family as sweet, caring

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC (WIS) - Little Mountain residents are still in shock following a pickup truck crash on Tuesday that took the life of a 4-year-old girl.

An autopsy by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office concluded that Titiyanna Kessler was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision on Highway 76. The autopsy also concluded that Kessler died from a blunt force injury to the head.

A 17-year old was behind the wheel of the pickup when it veered off the road, hit a sign and struck a tree. The 17-year-old and a 50-year-old who was also in the vehicle were both injured.

"I just really feel for the family more than anything else. My heart goes out to the family and I think the whole community feels like that,” said Sylvester Turnipseed.

Turnipseed was a passerby who noticed the crash and stopped to render aid.



"It was a tough scene for everybody,” said Turnipseed.

Titiyanna's family described her as a caring, sweet, intelligent and playful 4-year-old who loved her relatives and her classmates at Chapin Elementary School.

“She loved playing in everyone’s hair, “ wrote her older sister Shalomar Dreher. “Her favorite color was pink and she loved to dance and sing. She was the baby of the family and will always be the baby of the family. Her smile brightened up everyone’s day and she was loved by so many people.”

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating the collision. County officials say it is possible that criminal charges could potentially be filed.

Funeral services will be held for Titiyanna on Monday, Feb. 20, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Chapin.

