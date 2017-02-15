5 men arrested in connection to series of car thefts

All of the men have been charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and breaking into a motor vehicle and deputies say additional charges are likely to be filed. (Source: Kershaw County Sheriff's Department)

Deputies in Kershaw County arrested five men in connection to a series of break-ins in the Kershaw County area of Elgin.

Thesius Holloman, 19, Gareece Hopkins, 21, Shiead Jackson, 19, Drell Miller, 20, and Juwan Robinson, 23, were arrested just after 3:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. All of the men have been charged with unlawful carrying of a firearm and breaking into a motor vehicle and deputies say additional charges are likely to be filed.

Deputies were able to locate and arrest them after receiving a tip from a resident on Highway Church Road who reported seeing a black male in dark clothing running between houses.

“An alert citizen and solid law enforcement resulted in the capture of these 5 individuals,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Jim Matthews.

The person who called in the tip said he saw the man get into a white four-door car which had several other people inside. Several deputies and an Elgin police officer were dispatched to the area. One deputy saw someone fitting the description at a gas station nearby where the call came from. The individual was pumping gas into a white Chrysler 200.

After the car left the station, deputies initiated a traffic stop. Inside the car were all five of the suspects who were wearing dark clothing. Deputies searched the vehicle and found multiple handguns. They also say each of the men had gloves and a flashlight in their possession as well.

Deputies also found several stolen items including multiple GPS devices and debit cards. Using the stolen GPS devices, they were able to return to most of the addresses that had been robbed and notify the owners. Some of the owners did not even know they were victims of the break-ins.

“Situations like this one, in which deputies are faced with several men with guns, are very dangerous and can easily turn ugly. The fact that the suspects in this incident complied with the directions of the officers kept this incident from escalating. These deputies are to be commended for their cool heads and professionalism," Sheriff Matthews said.

The men are being held at the Kershaw County Detention Center. All of them except for Jackson have prior records of criminal activity.

