UPDATE: Man who stole case of scratch-off lotto tickets arrested

The man seen on surveillance video stealing an entire case of lottery tickets from a Gaston convenience store has turned himself in, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Frank James Sturkie, 35, of Lexington, was arrested and charged with stealing the tickets. Sturkie turned himself in after seeing the video released by the sheriff's department.

Sturkie, a 35-year-old Lexington resident, is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing. #LESM — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) February 16, 2017

Surveillance video shows the suspect, later identified as Sturkie, loading the case into his truck. Additional video shows the same suspect attempting to cash the tickets in at another store.

LCSD Public Information Officer Capt. Adam Myrick says the theft happened on Dec. 11, 2016, when Sturkie stole an entire case of lottery tickets from D&M Foods, located in the 4200 block of Fish Hatchery Road. The store was closed at the time of the theft.

Once lottery tickets are stolen, Myrick said, they are reported as such and they cannot be redeemed.

