Friends, colleagues, mourn the loss of beloved lawmaker State Rep. Joe Neal

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash was no stranger to the young girl he's accused of molesting and impregnating.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A five-year-old boy is credited with saving three lives after his parents overdosed on heroin and left a newborn child strapped in a car seat.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
Law enforcement officials say a man accused of steering his car onto one of the busiest sidewalks in the U.S. and mowing down pedestrians for three blocks told police he was 'hearing voices'.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
President Donald Trump claims that the appointment of a special counsel to investigate Russian election meddling and his own campaign's ties amounts to the 'greatest witch hunt of a politician in American history'.More >>
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.More >>
Sweden's top prosecutor says she is dropping an investigation into a rape claim against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange after almost seven years.More >>
For nearly a week now the city of West Columbia has been using a pretty creative way to get ideas from the public.More >>
For nearly a week now the city of West Columbia has been using a pretty creative way to get ideas from the public.More >>
A teen was shot following a possible altercation on Lorick Circle Friday evening.More >>
A teen was shot following a possible altercation on Lorick Circle Friday evening.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A $3,000 reward is being offered by Sumter authorities for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Wednesday.More >>
A $3,000 reward is being offered by Sumter authorities for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Wednesday.More >>
Victor Terrana will soon be heading back to the polls one more time to pick his favorite between Democrat Archie Parnell and Republican Ralph Norman - two candidates hoping to be Terrana's next congressman.More >>
Victor Terrana will soon be heading back to the polls one more time to pick his favorite between Democrat Archie Parnell and Republican Ralph Norman - two candidates hoping to be Terrana's next congressman.More >>
Bekka Supp, a blogger from across the country, says she is the one who first tweeted the ad showing the home that came with the current upstairs tenant.More >>
Bekka Supp, a blogger from across the country, says she is the one who first tweeted the ad showing the home that came with the current upstairs tenant.More >>