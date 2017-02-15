Man turns himself in for receiving stolen items from multiple counties

A Santee man turned himself in for receiving multiple stolen items authorities say were taken from several counties.

Richard Shuler, 48, faces two charges of receiving stolen goods under $2,000. He turned himself into deputies on Wednesday.

Investigators say they found the stolen items in Shuler’s residence on Misty Glen Road in Elloree after they received a tip from someone in the community. Some of the furniture could be seen in plain view and more items were found after Shuler allowed authorities to search the residence including a stolen handgun from Lexington.

Shuler cooperated with authorities and admitted that he believed the items were stolen.

Investigators from Calhoun County as well as the Elloree Police Department assisted in the investigation and also identified items that may have come from burglaries in their jurisdictions.

