Developer leads Rosewood revitalization project

Revitalization is underway in the Rosewood neighborhood.

Developer Scott Linaberry says he hoping to clean up a part of the neighborhood on South Saluda Street.

There are currently nine abandoned duplexes on the street, overgrown weeds, and an increase in crime, including one home that is part of an ongoing arson investigation.

Linaberry says he believes this street is the gateway to the Rosewood neighborhood and he feels it could use change.

"There's a lot of crime I think too, some of the houses are filled with contents from came from car break-ins. I have always had an affinity for Rosewood drive, it used to be Columbia's premiere nightspot," Linaberry said. "I come from five points and I live in Shandon. I would like to see the downtown area improved."

He estimates the first project will be complete by August.

The project will include eight new 2-story homes, parking, green space and the City of Columbia is working on adding sidewalks to the area.

