USC sets spring football schedule

The University of South Carolina’s 2017 spring football practice dates have been set. The Gamecocks are slated to open their spring drills on Saturday, February 25, and conclude with the annual Garnet & Black Spring Game on Saturday, April 1.

Most practices will take place in the mornings at the football practice facility, located at the west end of Gamecock Park. If inclement weather should arise, the practices may be moved into the Jerri and Steve Spurrier indoor practice facility. Scrimmages will be held at Williams-Brice Stadium.



All practices, with the exception of the spring game, are closed to the public.



The Garnet & Black Spring Game will kickoff at 2 pm at Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday, April 1. The contest will be televised by SEC Network. Admission is free. More information regarding the spring game will be announced at a later date.



The annual Pro Timing Day is set for Tuesday, March 14, beginning in the weight room at 8 a.m. Only the field work occurring at Williams-Brice Stadium will be open to the media and general public.

