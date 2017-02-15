Officials: Trailer, $6,000 worth of equipment stolen from facility

Two people are wanted in connection with a theft that saw $6,000 worth of cleaning equipment being stolen from a storage facility.

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says the pair entered the Storage Express on Community Road in Blythewood on Jan. 13 and made off with a Hudson Hauler trailer containing the equipment.

Both men were captured on surveillance equipment making off with the haul. The video is attached to this story.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.