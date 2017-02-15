CPD: Pedestrian struck in downtown Columbia

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A pedestrian was struck on the 1400 block of Assembly Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Columbia Police Department.

On Thursday, Columbia Police said the pedestrian was not seriously injured. The accident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

Downtown officers are investigating the circumstances. pic.twitter.com/FMZmafWxVh — Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) February 15, 2017

Police say the driver was cited for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

