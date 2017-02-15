Corrections officer charged with smuggling liquor, weed into prison

A Department of Corrections officer at Lee Correctional Institution has been arrested and charged with smuggling contraband inside the prison, according to several arrest warrants.

Shatara C. Wilson has been charged with introducing contraband into a prison, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, and misconduct in office, warrants from the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

RELATED: See others arrested in the Midlands.

According to those warrants, Wilson brought in three water bottles filled with liquor and over 28 grams of marijuana "secreted inside of her, packaged tightly with black electrical tape."

The items were found on Wilson when she was reporting for duty on Feb. 13, 2017.

The news comes as the Department of Corrections is working to stem the tide of contraband heading into state prisons.

"It's a war," Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said. "It's not just in South Carolina, it's all across the country. Because of illegal cell phones, they're able to coordinate a lot better in getting contraband in and smuggling it in."

Wilson has since bonded out of jail.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.