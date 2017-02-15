Chapin wounded warrior to get modified home

On Saturday, South Carolina Army National Guard Sgt. Robert Barber gets the keys to a new home in Chapin built by Homes for Our Troops.

Barber was wounded in 2012 while conducting operations with the 133rd Military Police Company in Khost, Afghanistan, when a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device. Barber's heart stopped from injuries he suffered in the blast and a doctor said she not expect him to survive the flight from Forward Operating Base Salerno to Bagram Air Base.

Due to his injuries, Barber lost his right leg and had no use of his left. He remained in the hospital for more than a year. Click here for more of Barber's story.

The home built for Barber is adapted for his physical limitations, which do not limit his activity. His current home is two stories.

Barber also is on the Board of Directors for the Midlands-based Freedom and Hope Foundation, which provides outdoor experiences for veterans with children with limited physical abilities.

