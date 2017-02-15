UPDATE: Water bill woes continue, City of Columbia issues response

Complaints of spiking, dipping and seemingly unexplainable water bills have been filtering into the WIS newsroom weekly for four months.

All total, we’ve shared nearly a dozen stories of people who say they’ve received water bills from the City of Columbia that they believe are wrong, and it continues to happen.

What are customers saying?

Robert Jeffers says he and his wife Cynthia have been fighting a nearly $1,500 water bill since October, and in their fight to get it resolved, they’ve realized it’s not the only time their bill has jumped.

"My wife has been on the phone with them at least two or three times today," Jeffers said. "So it's been at least once a week, every two weeks, we're on the phone with them trying to find out and ascertain what's going on. How did this happen and what do we need to do to remedy this?"

According to Cynthia’s records, after multiple phone calls with customer service, the couple was charged $46.41 for September’s water usage before climbing 32 times to $1,482 in October. Then one month later, it was back down below $100.

"When we feel we haven't used any more water than the month before, why is the bill so much higher? And then why does it go back down? And then why does it go back up again? There's something wrong with their system. There's something wrong with the way they're calculating these bills," said Jeffers.

The couple turned to us after realizing they were struggling to reach a resolution on their own. We are currently working with the city to find out what could have caused the high bill.

The City of Columbia issues statement Thursday

We've filed five requests with the City of Columbia through the Freedom of Information Act. Now several months later, we’re still waiting for all to be fulfilled.

To get a closer look at the city’s water department functions and figure out why customers keep reporting serious billing problems, we requested an inventory of the city’s residential water meters. The city has shared plans to transition to automatic meters, but that could take at least two years to get underway. According to city officials, a full switch to automatic could take even longer.

We’ve also requested the number of water meter reading exceptions, meaning the number of times meters went unread each month. Other departments, like DeKalb County in Georgia, have reported a high number of exceptions after looking into elevated customer complaints.

Other requests include the Department of Utilities and Engineering payroll, customer usage, and customer billing. Many of those requests went more than 15 business days without a response, which violates South Carolina’s sunshine law. Right now, we’re waiting to find out what it will cost to process these requests. For just part of the information, we’re in negotiations over a $400 estimate.

We have reached out to City Manager Teresa Wilson and the Department of Utilities and Engineering to ask why these requests haven’t been fulfilled. All declined to comment on camera, deferring to the city’s legal department with which we continue to work to get the information requested.

When we reached out to the Department of Utilities and Engineering about the Jeffers’ bill, we were told they’d follow up with the couple directly.

Utilities Communications Manager Victoria Kramer also wrote in a statement:

We take very seriously providing accurate bills to our customers based on their water use and working with our customers who might be facing financial difficulty with their bill.



As you know, several departments associated with our water and sewer service and billing were recently reorganized. As part of that process, staff has been reviewing our business practices to determine how to more efficiently and effectively serve our customers.



We understand our efforts are not always visible to the public, especially when programmatic changes are still under development and have not yet impacted our customers. In an effort to maintain transparency, though, next week we will be providing an update on the status of those reviews and recent changes that have taken place or are planned.

We also reached out to Mayor Steve Benjamin. We’re still awaiting a response.

