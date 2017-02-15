No-frills German grocer Lidl to open first US stores this summer

ANNE D'INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - The no-frills supermarket chain Lidl is opening its first wave of stores in the U.S. this summer, ahead of schedule. The Germany-based chain has plans to open up to 100 stores across the East Coast within a year.

The details of the expansion, announced Wednesday, come as Wal-Mart and traditional grocery chains already are seeing a stronger threat from German low-priced retailer Aldi, which is aggressively expanding and now has more than 1,600 U.S. stores. Both offer low prices with a focus on store label products rather than name brands.

The first 20 Lidl stores will be opening in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, where the company established its first U.S. headquarters in 2015. Originally, it planned to open its first batch of U.S. stores no later than 2018.

LiDL has plans for three Midlands stores, with these proposed locations:

The intersection of Hardscrabble Road at Summit Parkway in Columbia

The 5200 block of Sunset Blvd. in Lexington

The 2500 block of North Road, near the Chestnut St. NE transition, in Orangeburg

Along with these locations, LiDL has Greenwood and Greenville on their radar.

