'Champion,' 'gentle giant': Rep. Joseph H. 'Joe' Neal dead at 66

State leaders draped a black cloak over the desk of Rep. Joe Neal this morning. (Source: WIS)

South Carolina state leaders are mourning the sudden passing of one of their own.

State Rep. Joseph Neal, 66, passed away late Tuesday night. Rep. John King, whose funeral home is handling the services, said Neal died Tuesday night at a hospital in Columbia.

RELATED: See photos of Rep. Joel Neal's desk in the State House.

Legislators arrived to the House Chambers Wednesday morning to find Neal's desk draped in black fabric. The House will not convene Wednesday.

Neal’s desk-mate, Rep. Leon Howard says the phone call he got last night when Neal died still came as a shock.

“When I walked into the chamber and saw this section draped, it was tough, man," Howard said. "It was a very emotional moment. You know, talking about it and not being here, it’s like it’s not real. But when you walk in, you see this, then you know it’s real and finality, reality sets in.”

Neal, of Hopkins, represented District 70, which covers portions of Richland and Sumter counties. He's represented District 70 since 1993 and sat on both the Ways and Means and Rules Committees in the State House.

Neal was a graduate of Benedict College in 1972 and earned his post-graduate studies of Colgate Divinity at Pittsburgh Theological Seminary. He was also a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. and the NAACP.

Neal's death sparked immediate condolences from across the political spectrum, with many calling him a "champion" for civil rights.

Saddened & devastated to hear our good friend & progressive champion Rep. @JosephNeal3 passed away! He will be missed by all! #RIPJoe — Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 15, 2017

South Carolina State House Majority Leader Gary Simrill called Neal "a gentle giant."

A gentle giant and time tested public servant #RIPJoe https://t.co/qx6zzgNdTz — Gary Simrill (@garysimrill) February 15, 2017

State Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell also paid tribute to Neal on Twitter, calling his speech on the State House floor for removing the Confederate flag from the State House grounds in 2015 "the most moving speech."

The most moving speech delivered in the SC House on that summer night in 2015 when the whole world watched. #joeneal https://t.co/mUhmjl67Xj — Mandy Powers Norrell (@MPowersNorrell) February 15, 2017

The Richland County Legislative Delegation released a statement on Neal's passing, praising his work in the halls of the State House.

"Neal was a voice for the voiceless, a champion for civil rights and the environment. A pastor and a powerful progressive leader who had the respect of all who served with him," the statement said.

Gov. Henry McMaster also called Neal a "compassionate" force.

"Throughout his remarkable career in public service, he was a compassionate force who gave voice to those without one, and stood tall for those who could not," McMaster said.

McMaster also ordered the state capitol flags to be lowered to half-mast until Neal's funeral.

The cause of his death is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.