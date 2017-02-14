Zoo Atlanta loses bet, names cockroach after Tom Brady

ATLANTA (WIS) - As we all know, the Atlanta Falcons lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots in dramatic fashion Feb. 5.

Following that heartbreaking loss, Zoo Atlanta conceded their loss to Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village in Providence, RI. The bet entailed naming a baby animal after the winning team's quarterback.

On Monday, they revealed the animal they named after the five-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback: a Madagascar hissing cockroach.

In the Facebook video debuting the most intimidating of creatures, baby Tom Brady was placed alongside his family members, all of whom were named from the members of the popular 1970s sitcom The Brady Bunch.

The Facebook post reads:

Well … the New England Patriots won #SuperBowlLI, so that means we lost our bet with Roger Williams Park Zoo & Carousel Village. Before the game, our two zoos decided the losing side would name one of their baby animals after the winning team’s star quarterback, and figuring the losing side would be pretty bitter about it, we came to the agreement that baby animal … would be a Madagascar hissing cockroach. So without further ado - Meet our newly-named Program Animal family!

You can watch the video here.

