Man convicted of 2011 armed robbery dies in prison

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WIS) - A Charleston man convicted of a 2011 robbery in Orangeburg County died in prison.

According to South Carolina Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Sommer Sharpe, Sean Phillip Smith died at Lieber Correctional Institution.

Smith, 34, died either late Sunday night or early Monday morning, Sharpe said. The SCDC has not said where Smith's body was found.

The circumstances surrounding Smith's death are currently under investigation, but no foul play is suspected.

Smith was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2011 armed robbery of the Giant Discount Pharmacy in Orangeburg. Smith, along with Jeffrey Tranchida, showed store employees a gun and demanded prescription drugs before fleeing the scene.

Before they fled, however, prosecutors say the two men shot at two others who followed them out of the store. Smith and Tranchida were later caught in a deputies' roadblock.

