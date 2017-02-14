Two men receive more charges after “terrorizing” Orangeburg neighborhood

Two Orangeburg County men now face more charges after being arrested for burglaries that the sheriff said "terrorized" residents.

In January, Antonio Summer and Raekwon Maple were charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, criminal conspiracy, malicious injury to personal property, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Now, the two men have been charged with receiving stolen goods in connection with burglaries that took place on January 20 near the Creekmoor subdivision.

“As I said in court during the last bond hearing,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell, “the two have been terrorizing the residents. Through the quick actions of both my deputies and the citizens of this community, we have stopped these two from terrorizing these residents further.”

Summers and Maple were both caught after a concerned resident called saying the two men illegally entered a home on Slaughter Drive.

Deputies and K-9 units arrived at the home and searched for the men for nearly an hour before Maple was found in a field. Summers was later located by an armed citizen who held him at gunpoint until deputies arrived.

Last month, both 20-year-old men were denied bond for their initial charges.

