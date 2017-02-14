Work underway to repair Rockyford dam post-flood

Work is now underway on the Rockyford Lake dam in Forest Acres 16 months after it was washed away in the October 2015 flood.

This construction's been going strong for a week now, and a man who lives just across the street tells me it seems to be moving at a good rate.

The homeowners here voted unanimously in August 2016 to essentially tax themselves to get this work done. This was one of nearly two dozen private dams that failed last October. And it's one of three neighborhoods that agreed to a a tax increase to repair the damage.

They said not only will it help the quality of life, but it will also bring home values back up once the lakes are filled.

While those we spoke to didn't know what the timetable for completion is, they're pleased with the progress so far.

