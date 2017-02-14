What cures stress? Dogs. It's always dogs.

19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
No parking signs have been placed around Lee Circle, which means crews could be starting the process of removing the statue of Robert E. Lee.More >>
Police say someone in a dinosaur suit spooked carriage horses causing the driver to fall on the street in downtown Charleston Thursday afternoon.More >>
A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.More >>
A three year-old Troup County boy is dead after he was struck on the head with a toy truck by his 1 year-old brother.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
One person is dead after a speeding vehicle drove through Times Square in New York during lunch time.More >>
Authorities say a Las Vegas police officer used a stun gun seven times and a mixed martial arts neck hold to subdue an unarmed man who died after a foot chase through a casino over the weekend.More >>
A boy wrote a note to Oregon Gov. Kate Brown admitting to taking a pen and a nut from the Capitol.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
President Donald Trump's 2018 budget will include a paid family leave plan.More >>
South Carolina drivers can expect to see more orange cones and road construction signs, after the higher gas tax takes effect on July 1.More >>
The suspect wanted in a string of burglaries in Columbia's Rosewood neighborhood has been arrested and charged with three counts of burglary and two counts of grand larceny.More >>
If you travel interstate 26 every day heading east or west then you know packing patience for the ride might be your best bet.More >>
