Orangeburg County deputies capture men wanted for breaking into vehicles

Deputies have arrested a second man wanted for breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex.

According to officials, 20-year-old Corey Calloway was wanted for breaking into vehicles at an apartment complex last week.

Residents told deputies that the men were trying to illegally enter vehicles located at Glenfield Apartments on Columbia Road. Once deputies arrived, the men were seen running into a nearby wooded area.

Investigators later found that at least one car had been entered and another had been rummaged through.

Calloway now faces charges of breaking into a vehicle, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of tampering with a vehicle. His bond was at $25,000.

Jeremy Summers, 20, was taken into custody last week on the same charges.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.