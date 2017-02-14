UPDATE: Search continues in Sumter for missing 80-year-old woman

The search continued Friday for a missing 80-year-old woman from Sumter County, and the sheriff's office is calling finding her a "high priority."

Barbara Nave has not been seen at her home, located on South Tondaleia Drive off 521 South, for several days. She was last time seen Feb. 9 when she left Savannah, GA after visiting family.

The sheriff's office says Nave's family has been cooperative and so far, all have passed polygraph test indicating they had nothing to do with her disappearance.

"Family members and others who spoke to Ms. Nave just before she went missing have all been interviewed and excluded as suspects," the sheriff's office said. "Although foul play has not been suspected, investigators are exploring all avenues. All of the family members passed polygraph tests and have been cooperative and eager to help authorities."

Authorities plan to continue searching on Saturday using cadaver dogs.

Family members are concerned she may have left on foot in the area. SCSO Public Information Officer Ken Bell said she made it home from Savannah because her car and personal belongings are still at her home undisturbed.

“Because of her age, this is a high priority for us,” Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis said. “We have searched pretty much every path she could have taken if she went toward the woods with no results. “

The search was briefly halted on the ground Wednesday due to severe weather in our area. Searchers have combed the area surrounding her Tondaleia Drive home with the help of SLED, the SC Dept. of Natural Resources, and its own officers.

"We found out last night that some of her friends had not seen her or responded to emails in the last four days," said Barbara's son, Paul. "This is very unusual."

Chief Deputy Hampton Gardner says Nave is hearing impaired and uses a hearing aid, but is very alert. Her son, Paul, said her inability to hear well is the reason Barbara does not have a cell phone.

Paul also said she is still recovering from having her hip replaced, but she is still extremely sharp mentally.

"She teaches foreign students at Continental Tire Company," Paul said. " She teaches them English. She's also been studying quite a bit for her nursing dissertation at Capella University."

"We have searched by air, on the ground, using our own officers, State Law Enforcement Division, Department of Natural Resources, and our K-9 unit."

If you have any information on Nave's whereabouts, please call 803-436-2000 or call Crimestoppers at 803-436-2718.

