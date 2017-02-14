Groups argue bill would deny public voice on development

It’s a plan that could speed-up new development projects in South Carolina, but environmental groups are attacking the idea, saying public input from citizens and neighbors would be quelled by the bill.

This bill that some are outspoken against, H. 3565, would allow for a project to be taken off hold sooner when citizens request hearings with the agency who licenses the project.

Of those opposing it, some rallied at the State House on Monday. They interpret the bill to quash the voice of neighbors giving the state input on the projects that the Department of Health and Environmental Control licenses.

One example the bill’s sponsor says spurred the idea was a project to pave a road near wetlands in Horry County on International Drive. The project was held up for years.

Under this new bill, a project would only be delayed 30 days after a request for a public hearing, and would then continue as planned until a judge rules against it.

That’s not good enough for some activists.

“Certainly, we look at this as an issue about peoples’ backyards, exactly. This would take away power from the little person, right, to challenge projects that could affect their community," L.L. Gaddy with Group 350 Columbia, an environmental activist group, said.

When asked whether developers are behind this bill, the sponsor, state Rep. Russell Fry, replied it’s only about balancing economic development with neighbors’ concerns. He says the bill would require valid proof of damage in order to halt a project. Of course, the argument against that is that at that point, it’s too late and harm has been done.

