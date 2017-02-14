Fire out at commercial building on Two Notch Rd.

Columbia Fire crews worked on a structure fire in the 6700 block of Two Notch Road.

The initial call came in around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Three buildings in the structure were affected by fire, smoke, and water damage. It is unclear what two of the businesses were, but one business was a barbershop.

Firefighters did have to cut a hole in the roof to attend to hot spots.

UPDATE: scene under control no injuries crews mopping up RC Fire Marshals' Office investigating cause & origin #scnews pic.twitter.com/oalGtjIsQV — Columbia Fire (@ColaFire) February 14, 2017

Crews extinguished the fire and have started their investigation of the cause of the fire. It is unclear where the fire originated.

No one was injured in the fire. The businesses aren't a complete loss but will need repairs.

