President Donald Trump, Gov. McMaster will visit Boeing plant in SC visit

President Donald Trump is coming to Charleston to take a look at the new Boeing 787-10 planes being built at the massive aeronautics plant in the Lowcountry.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer confirmed the news during his daily press briefing and said the president will visit on Friday.

"This visit will give the president the opportunity to celebrate a huge milestone for thousands of employees at Boeing, America's number one exporter and the millions of American workers involved in aerospace," Spicer said. "This trip has been months in the making and we're thrilled to celebrate the roll out of this amazing plane."

Governor Henry McMaster has also accepted an invitation from Boeing to be at the facility for Friday's presentation, per the governor's office.

Trump will return to South Carolina for the first time since his victory in the Palmetto State Republican Presidential Primary back in January 2016. The victory helped propel Trump to the presidency.

Details remain limited about the scope of the president's visit.

