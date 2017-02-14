UPDATE: No evidence child was wearing seat belt at time of fatal crash, says coroner

There is no evidence to conclude that the child killed in a single-car crash Tuesday was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, according to Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece.

The child, identified as Titiyanna Kessler, 4, of Little Mountain, was traveling with two others - a 17-year-old driver and a 50-year-old passenger. The crash happened on the 300 block of Main Street, also known as Highway 76 around 7:17 a.m.

The driver of the 2002 Ford pickup ran off the left side of the road, hit a sign, overcorrected and ran off the right side of the highway before hitting a tree. The driver and passenger were wearing seatbelts.

Kessler was pronounced dead at the hospital. The driver and additional passenger were both injured in the crash. Both were transported to Palmetto Health Parkridge and their condition is unknown.

This incident remains under investigation by the Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. No charges have been filed at this time.

