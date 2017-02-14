Deputies arrest registered sex offender accused of exposing himself

Richland County Sheriff's deputies arrested a registered sex offender accused of exposing himself in the parking lot of a strip mall this weekend.

Daniel Stanley is charged with indecent exposure. He was arrested Sunday in the parking lot of Arcadia Lakes Shopping center on Two Notch Road after people complained about a man exposing himself to women and children.

Sheriff Leon Lott says as deputies approached Stanley's car, he was attempting to adjust his clothing. As deputies talked to him, they discovered that Stanley had exposed himself on Sunday and several other occasions to women and children in the same parking lot.

Lott says Stanley has a criminal history of indecent exposure. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

