Redemption: How one Benedict player went from near-death to success

Brandon Morris is now living his life through Benedict Tigers basketball. (Source: WIS)

Benedict junior forward Brandon Morris used to shine brighter on a much bigger stage.

"I was going to go real far out of Georgia," Morris said.

Morris’ journey in college basketball started at the University of Georgia in 2012. He started 20 games as a freshman and was pursuing his dream just one hour away from his hometown of Lithonia. Everything seemed to be falling into place for Brandon or so he thought.

"I let the small things distract me," Morris said. "I began associating with the wrong people."

Morris was suspended three games his sophomore season. In July 2014, he was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Coach Mark Fox had no choice but to kick Morris off the team.

“It was tough," Morris said. "I was in his office and I remember him saying ‘B, my hands are tied with this one. I can’t do anything.'"

Morris hoped for a fresh start across the country by redshirting at Cal State University Bakersfield, but he ran into "another unfortunate situation," he said.

"Some guy tried to take my life," Morris said.

In the spring of 2015, Morris recalls being out with some friends in a somewhat deserted area. Then out of the blue, someone pulled out a weapon.

"One guy pulls a gun out on me and says, 'Give me everything you got,'" Morrisa said. "I’m like, 'Woah, man. You can have it.' Guy with the gun, he cocks it. Puts one in the in the chamber like he is about to shoot me. I pushed him away.”

As he did that, Morris was shot in the face.

“Hits me in the face -- first shot," Morris said. "I remember I played dead briefly for a second and then he kept trying to hit me.”

As he was on the ground, the shooter shot him two more times.

"I was shot three times, so I got up and ran," Morris said. "Fortunately, I was able to make it to somebody’s house out there, and got to the hospital. I still have nightmares from the situation that happened in California.”

Morris left California to return to his hometown in Georgia to recover.

"I finally got to look in the mirror," Morris said. "When you look in the mirror you realize maybe it is me."

Morris cleaned up his act. He began working at LA Fitness the following summer. Little did he know that would begin his path back into the game.

"I didn’t want him to be a statistic," Benedict head coach Fred Watson said.

A friend of Watson’s noticed Morris working at the club. He later reached out to him to see if he would be interested in signing Morris to the Tigers.

"I saw the passion and humility in his eyes," Watson said. "I blamed his support system. He listened to a lot of the wrong people. He had a rough go at it. I thought he deserved a second chance."

Morris didn’t hesitate to sign to play for coach Watson. Growing up without a father figure, Watson provided the structure and leadership from a male figure Morris needed.

"This means the most to me right here, what I am doing for Benedict and Watson," Morris said. "I am just thankful for the opportunity."

Morris has flourished in his first season at Benedict. He’s in the running for SIAC player of the year, and he’s helped put Benedict in the position to win the SIAC Eastern Division title.

"I’m proud," Watson said. "I’m almost like a proud father to see that he changed his life around."

For Morris, meanwhile, it's about graciousness.

"I’m more grateful than I have been, just to be back out here and doing what I love to do," Morris said.

