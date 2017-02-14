FIRST ALERT: Severe storms swing through lower Midlands

The National Weather Service issued several Tornado and Severe Thunderstorm Warnings as a line of storms passed through the Midlands Wednesday.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Barnwell, Bamberg, and Orangeburg counties, which expired at 12:15 p.m. At one point Wednesday, Orangeburg County was under a Tornado Warning.

At 11:37 a.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Branchville, or 14 miles east of Bamberg, moving east at 60 mph. That warning expired just before noon.

Earlier in the morning a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for southeastern Calhoun County, Clarendon County, south central Sumter County and southeastern Orangeburg County. About an hour later a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Barnwell County and Bamberg County, which expired at 12:15 p.m.

RELATED: Watch on your smartphone or mobile device.

At 10:35 a.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Elloree, or 18 miles southwest of Manning, moving east at 45 mph. A tornado warning was issued for Barnwell County but it has expired.

A fast-moving low-pressure system brought widespread showers from the west, and rain along with a few embedded thunderstorms.

"Most of the dynamics with the system will remain to our south," WIS First Alert Meteorologist Tim Miller said. "This is where a threat of severe thunderstorms is possible however, I still think an isolated strong cell not out of the question for the central Midlands."

The rain will move move off by 1 p.m. Rainfall amounts could reach half an inch in a few places. The system is moving quickly so there's not much of a chance of flooding rains.

Skies by afternoon will start to clear. Cooler air moves in behind the front for Thursday.

The forecast:

Temperatures will hold around 60° much of the day. Rain chance 90% early. Turning breezy and cooler in the afternoon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, highs lower 60s

Friday: Mostly sunny, highs upper 60s

BE SURE TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE WIS WEATHER APP FOR INSTANT UPDATES ON THE WEATHER

SEARCH "WIS WEATHER" IN YOUR APP STORE OR USE THIS LINK: http://bit.ly/1SqteFE

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.