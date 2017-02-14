Want faster internet? One company is now providing Fiber internet in Columbia

Telecommunications company AT&T has announced ultra-fast fiber Internet is now available for the Columbia area. Columbia joins 49 other metropolitan areas to receive the speedy internet service.

AT&T's Fiber service provides 1 gigabit speeds to eligible customers in the area. For comparison, Time Warner Cable in the Columbia area provides up to 60 megabit speeds.

The company says plans for Fiber internet start at $80 a month with a 12-month contract.

“We are excited to add Columbia to the growing list of areas in South Carolina where our 100 percent fiber network is bringing customers our fastest internet speeds” Marvy Moore, Vice President and General Manager of AT&T for Georgia and South Carolina, said in a statement. “At AT&T, we are committed to innovation and offering cutting-edge technologies to enhance the many ways our customers live, work and play.”

The company says they've invested around $200 million in wireless and wireless networks in Columbia since 2013.

Mayor Steve Benjamin applauded the news in a joint statement with the company.

"The 100% fiber network from AT&T will contribute to our growing economy and high quality of life in Columbia,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin. “Access to high-speed internet will help create new jobs, grow small businesses and improve access to educational opportunities.”

