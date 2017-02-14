You'll love the Valentine's Day weather, but not so much Wednesday

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue Tuesday with increasing clouds by afternoon. Low pressure will move into the state by Wednesday along with a cold front giving us numerous showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.

The system will move out quickly with clearing skies for Thursday and Friday. Southwest winds return for the weekend giving us temperatures back into the lower to middle 70s.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny, increasing clouds late, highs upper 60s.



Tuesday night: Cloudy, lows upper 40s to lower 50s.



Wednesday: Showers likely with a few isolated to scattered thunderstorms, highs lower 60s. Rain chance 80%



Thursday: Partly cloudy, cool. Highs near 60°

