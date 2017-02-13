Columbia looks to expand city limits, grow population, and eliminate 'donut holes'

In Olympia, life is good for Kealy Carter.

"Oh, I think this neighborhood's great. It's close to everything that I do,” she said.

Like a lot of her neighbors, Carter lives in Richland County – outside Columbia city limits – but if the city came knocking, she'd be happy to join.

"I'm already on city water and sewer, and my neighbors across the street are getting ready to be annexed, and then I think two streets down they're in the city, so it's sort of this pocket that is in the county and probably should be in the city,” Carter said.

The City of Columbia is looking to grow. City Council talked about that Monday night.

"Well, Columbia's the largest city in South Carolina by population. We want to stay that way,” said Mayor Steve Benjamin.

"Charleston's right behind us,” added Councilman Howard Duvall.

The city has appointed an annexation coordinator, and he's working on an aggressive policy that'll look to annex new areas of the county into the city.

"So you're talking about the southeast area, we're talking about South Columbia, we're talking about North and Northeast Columbia,” the mayor said.

The policy will likely look to eliminate donut holes too.

"A donut hole, when you're referring to annexation, is an area that's been completely grown around by the city, so it's the hole in the middle of the donut,” Duvall explained.

Councilman Howard Duvall says annexation is about more than beating Charleston. It's about efficiency.

"The police is a problem, because you have shots fired on S. Beltline or S. Kilbourne, and you don't know whether it's coming from a county area or city area,” he said.

Carter doesn't need convincing, but others might.

"The pitch will be it will it's going to be to your benefit to be inside the City of Columbia, and I think when we put pen to paper, we can show that it's going to be to their financial benefit,” Duvall said.

.@HowardDuvall tells annexation coordinator to "put on your salesman hat" and sell annexation to those outside city. #sctweets @wis10 — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) February 13, 2017

Of course, it will cost the city to annex, because it'll need more police officers and other workers to take care of more people. But, Mayor Benjamin says it'll pay off in the long-run.

The city might also look at different methods of annexing homes, even if each and every homeowner doesn't necessarily agree.

