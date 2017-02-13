Columbia looks to expand city limits, grow population, and eliminate 'donut holes'

A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
A brawl broke out at graduation for Arlington High School on Tuesday night.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
The surprise announcement to hand over the probe was a striking shift for Trump's Justice Department, which had resisted increasingly loud calls from Democrats for an outside prosecutor.More >>
The singer and songwriter was known as the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.More >>
The singer and songwriter was known as the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
Milwaukee County Sheriff David Clarke says he's taken a job as an assistant secretary in the Department of Homeland Security.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Bombshell Comey news came as the beleaguered administration was still struggling to explain Monday's revelation that the president had disclosed highly classified information to Russian diplomats.More >>
Surveillance video shows one man pounce on the veteran while the other grabs his dog’s leash and runs off with her.More >>
Surveillance video shows one man pounce on the veteran while the other grabs his dog’s leash and runs off with her.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.More >>
Columbia police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that left one man injured.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
Jurors acquitted Tulsa officer Betty Jo Shelby in the Sept. 16 shooting of 40-year-old Terence Crutcher.More >>
Columbia police have responded to the scene of a late Wednesday night shooting on Farrow Road.More >>
Columbia police have responded to the scene of a late Wednesday night shooting on Farrow Road.More >>
Laurence Dorn, an Illinois woman, was charged and convicted with one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering.More >>
Laurence Dorn, an Illinois woman, was charged and convicted with one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering.More >>